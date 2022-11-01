Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz Brutally Axed Him From Her New Movie After She Was Left Unimpressed By His Acting Skills

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO