Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz Brutally Axed Him From Her New Movie After She Was Left Unimpressed By His Acting Skills

Read full article on original website
Related
David & Victoria Beckham’s Kids Join Them on the Red Carpet & Harper Looks So Grown Up!
Harper Seven Beckham is just 11, but she already looks so grown up! She went to the blue carpet premiere of Save Our Squad With David Beckham yesterday to support her dad David Beckham, and she looked so cute standing next to her older brother Romeo Beckham, 20. The Beckham kids got all dressed up to celebrate their dad’s new Disney+ series, with Harper wearing a blue sweater and white pants, Romeo dressed in jeans with a brown leather jacket, and Cruz Beckham, 17, in a white zip-up jacket and black pants. The kids smiled for photos with their dad, who...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
Reese Witherspoon Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine In A Figure-Hugging Brown Dress At The 'From Scratch' Premiere
Reese Witherspoon will never stop wowing us with her talk show and red carpet looks. Fresh from her stunning appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, for which she wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress, she has turned heads once again, this time at the From Scratch premiere that took place at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday, October 17th!
Jennifer Lawrence’s Slipper Flats Are Not At All Functional, but They Look Cool
Jennifer Lawrence’s latest stroller-chic look was total Manhattan mom. The Mets cap? Tick! Power leggings? You bet! New Balance trainers…hold up. The actor swerved the uptown take on normcore kicks for a much more offbeat shoe. Get ready for this: J.Law styled her park getup with a pair...
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni embraced on the red carpet while dressed as Catwoman and a giant worm
Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday night. Attendees included her husband Tom Kaulitz and actor Julia Fox.
TODAY.com
Fashion designer goes viral for trendy model: His 61-year-old mom
For designer Travis Terry, fashion is a family affair. The budding entrepreneur is making his mark in the accessories world with a very important lady by his side: his mom, Laverne Terry. The 61-year-old has been making waves as the face of her son's brand, IEMBE, and she's gained quite...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out for first red carpet event as married couple
Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13. For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art...
Vogue
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear To The Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple is bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took eveningwear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel punk rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset.
In Style
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Gigi Hadid Reportedly Has Big Feelings About Introducing Her Daughter to Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s new romance has been the talk of the town since they started casually seeing one another this summer, but Hadid is reportedly taking things very slow with the Hollywood legend — especially when it comes to involving her 2-year-old daughter, Khai. A source...
PopSugar
Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants
Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
Kim Kardashian’s Oversized Trench, Scrunch Boots and Sparkly Handbag Create the Perfect Fall Look
Timeless style! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a fall fashion combo that always works. The reality star, 42, was seen arriving at Zero Bond in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, wearing a gray trench coat. The classic outerwear piece featured an oversized silhouette and a belt at the waist. Kardashian complemented the number with a pair of black over-the-knee boots.
Elle
Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
Comments / 0