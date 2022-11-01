ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Allegany County man pleads guilty in Rushford burglary involving gold theft, pet death

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 2 days ago
A Rushford man faces a state prison sentence after pleading guilty to a pair of felony charges connected to an incident last spring in the Allegany County town where he lived.

County court Judge Terrence M. Parker set a Jan. 17, 2023 sentencing date for Anthony J. Gorse after the 21-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to felony counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt.

Gorse was arrested May 16 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.

Amity-based New York State Police said Gorse violated a court order of protection when he entered a residence on Lower Street in Rushford with a deadly weapon, stole gold, damaged property and fatally injured a pet dog.

Deadly crash:Cuba-Rushford High School student dies, others injured in Cattaraugus County crash

Mascot:Will Canisteo-Greenwood drop Native American nickname? District committee mulls options

For subscribers:NY sees surge in catalytic converter theft. What's driving it, and how to protect yourself

State Police said Gorse made off with more than $30,000 worth of gold during the burglary while doing in excess of $1,500 in property damage.

Gorse was jailed after his arrest with bail set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or a $1 million partially secured surety bond.

A first-degree burglary conviction carries a minimum prison sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

