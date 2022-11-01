ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Diakonia celebrates 50th anniversary, hopes to expand soon into affordable housing units in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md- Diakonia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week of helping the homeless in Ocean City. The organization has been providing those in need with food, shelter, and transport to services as well as helping people get back into homes since 1972. Director Ken Argot tells 47ABC that when the program first started it was just about helping homeless youth on the boardwalk- and has grown in response to the need, and to help as many people as possible.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships

SALISBURY, Md- A cheap used car for a family in need, refurbished by workers recently out of jail that are training to work at dealerships. That’s the promise Vehicles For A Change Delmarva made to the Salisbury community during their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Full Circle Service Center Thursday in Winterplace Park.
SALISBURY, MD
SBY Sunrise Rotary Club hosting a unique fundraising event Sunday

47ABC – This upcoming Sunday, November 6th, the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a unique fundraising event to help support local programs here in Delmarva. Tom Hehman and Don Murphy with the Sunrise Rotary Club joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us why this event is so important.
SALISBURY, MD
Millsboro PD kicks off annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign

MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department has kicked off their annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign. Each year, the department teams up with Grace United Methodist Church to grow their beards out to help raise awareness and increase donations for the campaign to supply needy families in Millsboro with gifts for the holidays. If you are interested in donating, you can drop off donations at the Millsboro Police Department.
MILLSBORO, DE
City of Salisbury announces September Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – Congratulations to the City of Salisbury’s Employee of the Month for September, Sam Ireland. Sam works in the city’s Field Operations Department and was nominated for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Sam was also a crucial part in making sure everything ran smoothly during the National Folk Festival. Congrats again and thanks for all your hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
First ever Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival coming Saturday

FISHING CREEK, Md. – The first ever Hoopers Island Chalk Festival is coming to town. It’s a free festival that officials say is creating healing waves one chalk line at a time. For some fun, you can see what local and national chalk artists have put together. Along with some food, vendors, and local music. All of this for a good cause, children will have the opportunity to make art on a canvas, which will then be auctioned off for mental health awareness.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council

SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
SWAC’s 9th annual Classics for a Cause concert

47ABC – In a little over one week, on November 11th, the Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council is hosting its 9th Annual Classics for A Cause concert! The event showcases local talent performing at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Therese Hamilton, the executive director, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more.
SALISBURY, MD
FEMA granting the Fruitland Fire Department $38K for radio equipment

FRUITLAND, Md. – Saving lives with the help of more funding. Across the Mid-Atlantic region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving $51 million dollars in grant funding to local fire departments. The program is called ‘Assistance to Firefighters Grants.’. The funding will help provide critical needs to...
FRUITLAND, MD
DNREC Seeks aid of public in illegal hunting incident

Seaford, DE- Delaware Natural Resource police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving an illegal deer hunting case in Sussex County. Between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m on Tuesday November 1st police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Obier Road in Seaford.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

