WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
WMDT.com
Diakonia celebrates 50th anniversary, hopes to expand soon into affordable housing units in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md- Diakonia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week of helping the homeless in Ocean City. The organization has been providing those in need with food, shelter, and transport to services as well as helping people get back into homes since 1972. Director Ken Argot tells 47ABC that when the program first started it was just about helping homeless youth on the boardwalk- and has grown in response to the need, and to help as many people as possible.
WMDT.com
National Veterans Small Business Week spotlights service personnel navigating the world of business
MILLSBORO, Del.- “I kept calling all these companies. I wasn’t getting the answers I needed. I just said you know what, I can do this myself,” Gale said. Tyrone Gale is a U.S. Army veteran and a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, which makes it no surprise he owns Sussex Septic Services.
WMDT.com
$675K Grant for Milford Wellness Village to educate patients with chronic conditions
MILFORD, DE- Those suffering from chronic conditions in Sussex County will now be better informed on how to manage their conditions. Nearly 675 thousand dollars is heading to the Education Health Research International at the Milford Wellness Village to assist older homebound adults in knowing their conditions with self-management education.
WMDT.com
Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships
SALISBURY, Md- A cheap used car for a family in need, refurbished by workers recently out of jail that are training to work at dealerships. That’s the promise Vehicles For A Change Delmarva made to the Salisbury community during their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Full Circle Service Center Thursday in Winterplace Park.
WMDT.com
SBY Sunrise Rotary Club hosting a unique fundraising event Sunday
47ABC – This upcoming Sunday, November 6th, the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a unique fundraising event to help support local programs here in Delmarva. Tom Hehman and Don Murphy with the Sunrise Rotary Club joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us why this event is so important.
WMDT.com
Millsboro PD kicks off annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign
MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department has kicked off their annual Whiskers for Wishes Campaign. Each year, the department teams up with Grace United Methodist Church to grow their beards out to help raise awareness and increase donations for the campaign to supply needy families in Millsboro with gifts for the holidays. If you are interested in donating, you can drop off donations at the Millsboro Police Department.
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces September Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – Congratulations to the City of Salisbury’s Employee of the Month for September, Sam Ireland. Sam works in the city’s Field Operations Department and was nominated for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Sam was also a crucial part in making sure everything ran smoothly during the National Folk Festival. Congrats again and thanks for all your hard work.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry to offer free passenger round trip travel to Veterans and Active Military members on Nov. 11th
CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is thanking the military community by offering free passenger round trip, same day travel for Veterans and Active Military personnel with a valid ID this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11th, all active military and veterans are eligible...
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
WMDT.com
First ever Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival coming Saturday
FISHING CREEK, Md. – The first ever Hoopers Island Chalk Festival is coming to town. It’s a free festival that officials say is creating healing waves one chalk line at a time. For some fun, you can see what local and national chalk artists have put together. Along with some food, vendors, and local music. All of this for a good cause, children will have the opportunity to make art on a canvas, which will then be auctioned off for mental health awareness.
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
WMDT.com
La Plaza Delaware launches Latino Leadership program, with $20,000 grant from Perdue
MILFORD, Del.- La Plaza Delaware aims to bridge the gap for Latino Delawareeans looking to expand their business, leadership, and networking opportunities by offering classes to business leaders and students to increase Latino representation in leadership roles across the first state. The program will be run through a curriculum developed...
WMDT.com
UMES receives $2.5M grant to expand STEM programming, push for diversity in science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- “Because it really not only says that the University of Maryland Eastern Shore is a high-quality institution, but it says to others in the country that we are a science-related institution,” UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson said. $2.5 million dollars headed to the University of...
WMDT.com
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
WMDT.com
SWAC’s 9th annual Classics for a Cause concert
47ABC – In a little over one week, on November 11th, the Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council is hosting its 9th Annual Classics for A Cause concert! The event showcases local talent performing at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Therese Hamilton, the executive director, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more.
WMDT.com
FEMA granting the Fruitland Fire Department $38K for radio equipment
FRUITLAND, Md. – Saving lives with the help of more funding. Across the Mid-Atlantic region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving $51 million dollars in grant funding to local fire departments. The program is called ‘Assistance to Firefighters Grants.’. The funding will help provide critical needs to...
WMDT.com
DNREC Seeks aid of public in illegal hunting incident
Seaford, DE- Delaware Natural Resource police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving an illegal deer hunting case in Sussex County. Between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m on Tuesday November 1st police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Obier Road in Seaford.
WMDT.com
“Your vote matters:” Salisbury University program gets students to the polls ahead of general election
SALISBURY, Md.- “We have a duty as citizens in this country. We’re given a right to choose our leaders and that’s not something that everyone in the world has,” Salisbury University Junior Delaney Cinnamon said. Letting their voices be heard. It’s a mission Salisbury University’s Public...
WMDT.com
Gas prices back on the rise in Maryland, AAA experts weigh in
MARYLAND – It’s no secret, gas prices are back on the rise. In Maryland, the state’s average for a gallon of gas is now $0.36 higher than it was just one month ago according to AAA. That price as on Wednesday is now $3.72. The average for...
