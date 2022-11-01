OCEAN CITY, Md- Diakonia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week of helping the homeless in Ocean City. The organization has been providing those in need with food, shelter, and transport to services as well as helping people get back into homes since 1972. Director Ken Argot tells 47ABC that when the program first started it was just about helping homeless youth on the boardwalk- and has grown in response to the need, and to help as many people as possible.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO