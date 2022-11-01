Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
College Football Hall Of Fame Player, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Has Died
Purdue University and Washington Commanders football legend Dave Butz has passed away at 72 years old. The Commanders took to Twitter with an official announcement on Friday. "We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list. Sending our deepest condolences to Dave's family and friends," the team wrote.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his new rankings. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal top six rankings following a wild weekend of college football games. Herbstreit took to Twitter to update his top six. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. Oregon. TCU. As you...
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
4 Frontrunners Are Emerging For The Nebraska Job
Nebraska's head coaching search is reportedly heating up. According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, four names are starting to emerge for the Big Ten head coaching job. Feldman listed the four names during FOX's college football pregame show. Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill O’Brien and Gary Patterson were...
Look: Depressing Photo Of FedEx Field Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change in ownership. Earlier this week, a report surfaced, revealing that owner Dan Snyder is finally considering selling his beloved NFC East franchise. The Commanders have hired a bank to help the process of potentially finding a buyer.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
644K+
Followers
82K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0