Related
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,000 sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,765 was sold in Allegheny County Tuesday. The winning ticket was a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive prizes. The games print on-demand from a terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games. Exxon at 1700 Ferguson Road in Allison...
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
wtae.com
Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
Voters at western Pa. Trump rally now say they embrace Oz
LATROBE — The last time former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on a rainy day in May, many Republican voters indicated they were skeptical and outright suspicious of Dr. Mehmet Oz. Now? Well, if a survey of a few of the hundreds streaming in for Saturday’s Trump...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Beaver County causes 65-mile detour
BEAVER, Pa. — A 65-mile detour was in place for drivers headed westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike following a crash at mile-marker 20 between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on Thursday morning. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and led to a fuel spill. There were also heavy backups on the...
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
Jury finds Westmoreland County restaurant intentionally shortchanged workers over $214K
A jury in a federal court in Pennsylvania determined a Delmont restaurant and its owner intentionally shortchanged 15 servers, dishwashers, bussers and cooks more than $214,000 in wages. Picante Mexican Grille — Picante LLC, its successor Picante Grille LLC and its owner Helius Mucino — paid no wages to servers,...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
wtae.com
Westmoreland County company confirms bid for Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
Amid a rise in gun violence among teenagers, there is a new push to re-open the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. Latrobe-based Adelphoi Treatment and Services for At-Risk Youth confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they have submitted a bid to Allegheny County to reopen the center as a juvenile detention center.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
