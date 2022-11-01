Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
abccolumbia.com
Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin is scheduled for bond hearing November 5, 2022 at the. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. CPD says with the assistance of Agents with the South...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
abccolumbia.com
Couple convicted in homicides sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina,. has been sentenced to life in prison. The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.
WIS-TV
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
Man accused of killing South Carolina Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies search for two suspects wanted for attempting to steal vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle outside of the El Cheapo gas station on Oct. 17. Deputies say the owner of the vehicle was inside the store when the suspects tried to take...
coladaily.com
Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest
An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
abccolumbia.com
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
wach.com
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for March crime spree
A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for a March crime spree in Spartanburg County.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD investigate after loaded gun found at Airport H.S.
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department was called to Airport High School Friday morning after school officials say a student was suspected of selling drugs at the school. During their investigation into the allegations, the school Resource Officer and Cayce Police searched the student’s personal possessions and the car they say the teen had driven to campus.
