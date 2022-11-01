ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

beckersdental.com

Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme

An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
TINLEY PARK, IL
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

State Week: Attacks continue until the end

Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

DCFS, Gov. Pritzker release statements on 3-year-old's death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, have released statements after the death of a 3-year-old boy. Hunter Lee Drew died last week after being thrown against a wall, according to the Macoupin County State's Attorney. According to charging...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
KMOV

1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE

