Fall storm brings wind, rain, snow and a blast of cold air this week!

Our next fall storm is moving in and bringing big changes across Arizona!

Scattered showers develop across Arizona on Wednesday and we may even see some thunderstorms in the mix, too.

As the cold front associated with this storm swings in on Thursday, the rain will gradually switch to snow across northern Arizona.

Snow levels could get as low as 4,500 feet by Thursday evening, but accumulating snow will mainly be above 5,500 feet in elevation.

Flagstaff, and other areas above 5,500 feet, could pick up four to six inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday evening across the Mogollon Rim, along the Kaibab Plateau and for the higher elevations across northeastern Arizona. Travel may become hazardous in these areas as the roads become icy and high winds drive blowing snow.

Daytime temperatures will drop below the freezing point in the high country on Thursday and overnight lows will plummet into the teens by Friday morning.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will fall into the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. That will put us nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

These will be some of the coolest high temperatures we've seen in Phoenix since mid-February!

Overnight lows will get colder too, dropping into the 40s by Friday morning Valley-wide.

Temperatures will gradually rebound as we dry back out. Look for highs back in the 70s over the weekend.