Home Secretary Suella Braverman must stop “discriminating” against Albanians to “excuse policy failures” during the migration crisis, the Albanian prime minister has said.Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” on Wednesday as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for the UK’s border failures.The under-fire Home Secretary has frequently singled out Albanian asylum seekers after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.She has also been considering negotiating a “bespoke route” with the nation to get failed Albanian asylum seekers removed from the UK quicker.Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit)...

1 DAY AGO