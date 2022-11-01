Read full article on original website
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse.
India: At least 32 dead, many injured after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river
At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse
At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
Families line up to bury dead from India bridge collapse
There were so many dead that their families had to queue up to bury them. The family rushed to the site when they learned of the collapse.
Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135
MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...
Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
MORBI, India, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.
Police arrest nine over Indian bridge collapse, toll reaches 134
MORBI, India, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian police arrested nine people on Monday, including ticketing clerks and contractors, as they investigate the collapse of a foot bridge in which at least 134 people, including many children, were killed.
