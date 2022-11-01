ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot’s security opens fire after witnessing alleged robbery in Logan Square, police say

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQBW3_0iuU98v600

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning near the 606 Trail in Logan Square, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Police officials said in a statement that the mayor's security detail observed multiple suspects committing a robbery, after which the officers got into a gunfight with "at least one" of the suspects.

One officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. Police said there are no reports of anyone struck by gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene, and no weapons were recovered, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

(The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)

Comments / 12

GrimFacts
2d ago

Doesn’t she wants guns taken away??? Why is it ok for her security to fire their weapons in a crowded area???

Reply
6
Larking
2d ago

Well you know how it feels. It’s going on all over the city.

Reply(1)
7
 

Comments / 0

