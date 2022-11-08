ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Bengals Line with Lap, coaches and players

Bengals Line

I'm honored to once again be invited by the Bengals to co-host Bengals Line.

I join Dave Lapham each Monday from 6-9pm on 700 WLW and the Bengals Radio Network.

This is my 14th season with the show.

The show is broadcast from the studios inside Paycor Stadium.

We will be joined each week by player and coaches.

Each show can be heard on 700 WLW and with the iHeart Radio app.

Each show will also be available in podcast form.

