Tom Brady Reveals ‘Grim Reaper’ Halloween Photo Amid Divorce

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Tom Brady is still able to have some fun. Despite enduring a public divorce and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting at 3-5 on the season, the 23-year NFL veteran had jokes on Halloween night.

Brady posted a photo of he and his children dressed up for a night of trick-or-treating. The seven-time Super Bowl champion broke out a Grim Reaper costume for the spooky occasion. And, yes, he understands completely the irony behind that decision.

“Insert grim reaper joke here … Happy Halloween,” Brady posted on Twitter.

It’s been a rough few months for Brady. Since his decision to return to the NFL for the 2022, his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen went through a very public roller-coaster ride. Just last week, both parties revealed that they would be ending their 13-year marriage.

To make matters worse, Brady is off to one of the worst starts in his professional career. The Bucs are 3-5 and have lost each of their last three games.

Still, Brady has the personality to crack a smile and make some jokes. It’s refreshing to see that, through the turmoil, the 45-year-old can still have some fun.

Tom Brady Speaks Publicly After Divorce

For the first time since the announcement of the divorce was made, Tom Brady spoke publicly regarding his situation. He made his first comments during his Let’s Go podcast.

While it’s certainly a difficult situation, Brady says he’s focused on two things.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said, via ESPN. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things – taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady and the Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks the next two weeks before getting a much-needed bye week.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

