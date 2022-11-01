Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's New Romantic Step Is Making Fans Think This Could Be More Serious Than Anyone Expected

While Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t seem to pan out as the next big A-list couple we were hoping for, it seems things are only getting hotter (and more serious) between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted hanging out Halloweekend at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal, but they weren’t alone! Per Page Six, along with the two potential lovebirds, they were spotted in a party bus with Irina Shayk, art dealer Helly Nahmad, and Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid.

Now, if these two A-listers really are dating, this is a pretty big step for two reasons. One, they’re spending a holiday together, which is always a good sign (even if they’re in terrifying masks the entire night!) And secondly, this meetup means that DiCaprio met Gigi’s best friend and sister, making this relationship seem like more of a thing than a fling.

We wonder if Bella gave Gigi her seal of approval? Only time will tell, sadly, as we wait for more from this potentially adorable and powerful Hollywood couple.

Not much is known about these two’s relationship, other than the fact that they’ve been photographed together at New York nightclubs and leaving the same hotel in Paris within the past few months. We also have heard the two have been getting along swimmingly, and DiCaprio is pulling out the big romantic gestures any chance he can get!

The news of these two came after DiCaprio broke up with model Camila Morrone after five years together.

