Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
Collider
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
Collider
This ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Easter Egg Ties Ashoka to the Star Wars Franchise's Origins
Tales of the Jedi fleshes out the story of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) with stories surrounding her journey in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The three episodes dedicated to Ahsoka show her birth on the planet Shili, her early training with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and the moment she decides to officially join the Rebel Alliance. During this pivotal final chapter, “Resolve,” Ahsoka temporarily hides out in a small village on the planet Thabeska before being encountered by an Imperial Inquisitor (Clancy Brown). In order to disguise her force-sensitivity, Ahsoka uses the codename “Ashla.”
Collider
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
Collider
Andor's Prison Reveal Changes Our View of the Empire
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. "Never more than 12." With this short sentence, Andy Serkis' character in Andor, Kino Loy, made Star Wars fans cheer as the show's latest episode, "Nobody's Listening!", came to an end. Surprisingly enough, there were no Jedi, Sith, nor lightsabers involved, just regular, everyday people — a testament to the powerful storytelling by Tony Gilroy and his team. At that moment, it dawned on the order-barking inmate that he might not make it out of prison after all, especially being less than a year away from freedom. He saw someone who was even closer than he was die for nothing. With those four words from Kino Loy, the Narkina 5 arc in Andor paid for itself big time.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collider
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Is Setting Us Up for Another Daenerys-Level Heartbreak With Rhaenyra
For seven and a half seasons, Game of Thrones gave us a heroine worthy of worship in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), breaker of chains and killer of evil men. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the girl we dreamed would win the day was stabbed in the heart, and we were left to mourn the loss of our awe-inspiring Khaleesi. Meanwhile, the surface parallels between Daenerys and her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are obvious. They are both strong Targaryen women with white blonde hair and a talent for bringing bad men to their knees, and their commonalities further extend to include their tragic character arcs and the way viewers are positioned to support them. Based on the plot in Fire and Blood their endings will be similar too, and likely similarly devastating for fans.
Collider
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
Collider
Who Is the Better King: Robert Baratheon or Viserys Targaryen?
Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?
Collider
From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Hunger Games': 10 Highly Anticipated Movie Adaptations Coming in 2023
Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
Collider
The 10 Best Quotes From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy
Fans continue to wait for details about a second season of The Rings of Power, which has no confirmed release date yet. The TV series, while flawed, still managed to depict aspects of J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendary work, and renewed interest in the award-winning movie adaptation directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Collider
'Stranger Things': The 10 Best Songs Used in the Show
The fifth season of Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi series Stranger Things isn't expected to arrive on the streaming service until at least 2024, giving fans a lot of time to rewatch the series, looking for hidden details and missed plot points. One thing every fan of the show is aware of,...
Collider
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
Collider
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Reveals How a Real Event Inspired the Sequel
With his sequel film Enola Holmes 2 hitting Netflix on November 4, director Harry Bradbeer sat down with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to share a little insight on Enola Holmes’ (Millie Bobby Brown) return to screen. After the events of the first film, Enola sets out to establish her very own detective agency on the industrial streets of London. This proves to be a trickier undertaking than she’d expected, both in separating herself from her acclaimed older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and tackling the difficult societal atmosphere of the times.
Collider
Kumail Nanjiani on the Future of His 'Eternals' Character Kingo
For those Marvel Cinematic Universe fans among us who enjoy speculating about whether a favorite character will make a surprise appearance in an unexpected place, it turns out sometimes it can be just as much of a mystery for the actors playing the characters as it is for the audience.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Lauren Ridloff Wants Her Own Spin-Off
Ever heard the saying, good things come to an end? Well, something pretty good is coming to a close, and that is AMC’s The Walking Dead. With eleven seasons and somewhere near 200 episodes, we say goodbye to the series on November 20 – but not to the franchise. While The Walking Dead might be taking the backseat soon, AMC has offered up a plethora of new spinoff shows for the franchise, and more would like to get in on the act.
Collider
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
Comments / 0