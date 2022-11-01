Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Cardona Names GCW The Third Biggest Wrestling Promotion In USA
If you ask Matt Cardona who is the biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, he’ll tell you it’s GCW. Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has worked in multiple promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, when it comes to being the third biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, Cardona believes that label belongs to Game Changer Wrestling.
411mania.com
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
PWMania
Wrestling Revolver Now Part Of FITE+ Subscription Service
FITE is loading up its premium service with top indy promotions. Wrestling Revolver has announced that they are latest indy promotion to join the FITE + subscription service. All Wrestling Revolver live PPV events and past shows will be available exclusively on FITE +. Wrestling Revolver owner and Impact Wrestling...
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestlingworld.co
New Hulu Series Featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Announced
A new WWE series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is coming to Hulu. The existence of the show was announced by WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on the 2022 Third Quarter earning call. “WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The...
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
Malakai Black, The House of Black make their return to AEW Dynamite
Just when the professional wrestling world seemingly couldn’t take any more surprise debuts – Lamar Jackson, Rick Ross, Jeff Jarrett, – or returns hinted at or otherwise – Colt Cabana, The Elite – four performers who have been absent from AEW television for two months now made their triumphant return in the form of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, collectively known as The House of Black.
PWMania
Analyzing the WWE Premium Live Event Schedule Changes
Recently, WWE has been in the news for what seems to be a revamp of their Premium-Live-Event schedule for 2023, something that has been largely welcomed by fans, myself included. A friend of mine suggested going into some of my thoughts, as I have been very vocal to many that I do not like the constant need to have a stipulation on a match because the calendar says its time, and I think this is a perfect time to dive a little more into this topic, what the benefits of it will be, and if there will be any harm to it as well.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Comments On Possibility Of WWE Participating In The Collective
With Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announcing today that its regular live shows will now air exclusively on FITE+, owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the possibility of WWE participating in GCW's The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. Lauderdale, who is known to have an "in" with the company through WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, spoke exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the likelihood of such a deal happening.
bodyslam.net
Brett Lauderdale Doesn’t Believe GCW’s Working Relationship With AEW Is Dead
It looks like GCW and AEW’s relationship is not dead as many fans thought. Rumors have circulated that AEW no longer wants its talent to participate in GCW shows. Lauderdale was questioned about the speculations in a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp. Lauderdale said that if such an edict exists, it has never been disclosed to him.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together
The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Jeff Jarrett Signs With AEW, New Role Revealed
It’s official – Jeff Jarrett is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite to announce that Jarrett will be serving as the company’s Director of Business Development. Khan wrote,. “Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making NXT Cuts Regularly
NXT stars Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng were released by WWE earlier this week. Although much has changed since Triple H took over WWE creative and talent relations, the company’s practise of regularly laying off employees has not. As a result, people have...
nexttv.com
FITE Plus Pins Down Game Changer Wrestling Rights Deal
Subscription streaming sports service FITE Plus has added independent pro wrestling outfit Game Changer Wrestling to its lineup. The $4.99 per month SVOD service will feature more than 75 GCW events a year as part of the exclusive deal. In addition, the FITE Plus will offer more than 240 past GCW events as part of its video on demand library, according to the sports service.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Makes His AEW Debut on Dynamite (Video)
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite marked the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. His debut took place shortly following Darby Allin’s defeat at the hands of Jay Lethal. Near the end of the match, a person pretending to be Sting made an appearance, and it turned out that the imposter was Cole Karter.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Logan Paul at Crown Jewel
Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, in his third pro wrestling match. Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, is expected to attend Crown Jewel, according to Pwinsider and Dave Meltzer. Meltzer stated...
Logan Paul As WWE Champion, Shibata And Jarrett In AEW, Nakamura vs. Muta | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@fighttalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Logan Paul becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. - AC Mack dethroned. - Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush from GCW Hit Em Up. - Jensen live at Battle Slam...
