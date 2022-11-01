Read full article on original website
Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
Braverman under pressure to fix migrant crisis as legal threat looms
The embattled Home Secretary is under mounting pressure to get a handle on the migrant crisis as the Government faces potential legal action over an asylum centre with conditions branded “dire” by senior MPs.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick estimated about 3,500 people remained at the Manston facility in Kent on Wednesday night – despite its maximum capacity of 1,600 – as his boss faced questions over what will be done to address overcrowding at the site, as well as small boat crossings in general.Suella Braverman was also under fire from the prime minister of Albania, who accused Britain of becoming like...
Lynton Crosby firm lobbied ministers while advising Boris Johnson
Exclusive: CT Group’s activities on behalf of energy, tobacco and property firms raise questions over potential conflict of interest
Simon Coveney says he will not stop visiting NI or be intimidated by threats
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said he will continue to make regular visits to Northern Ireland and will not be intimidated by loyalists objecting to his presence.Simon Coveney also addressed recent loyalist anger about the prospect of UK/Irish joint authority if devolution was not restored in Belfast.Mr Coveney insisted joint authority was not the “focus” of the Irish government as he expressed frustration that too much attention was being paid to it.Some unionists and loyalists have criticised the Irish government’s role in the Brexit process and partly blame Dublin for the creation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the economic...
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
North Korea threatens US with 'powerful measures' as joint drills begin
North Korea has threatened the US with "powerful follow-up measures" if it does not stop conducting joint military drills with South Korea. Washington and Seoul on Monday began one of their largest combined military air drills, which will end on Friday. North Korea has also launched a series of missiles...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Kansas woman who led all-female IS battalion sentenced to 20 years
A US woman who admitted leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group (IS) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Allison Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year-old from Kansas, committed terrorist acts in Iraq, Syria and Libya over an eight-year period. She also admitted to giving military training to more...
Decision on controversial Cumbria coal mine delayed again
A decision on whether to approve plans for a controversial coal mine has been delayed again as ministers are said to need more time to consider the case.The latest deadline to decide whether or not to grant planning permission for the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria was early November.Environmental group Friends of the Earth said it was a “shame” the Government did not “seize” an opportunity to reject the plans at a time that would have coincided with the Cop27 conference in Egypt starting next week.The organisation said it received a letter from the Government...
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
'Worryingly high' levels of violence remain at Werrington youth jail
"Worryingly high" levels of violence remain at a young offender institution in Staffordshire that was the most violent in England and Wales. HMYOI Werrington was still struggling to manage behaviour and provide a purposeful regime for children, a September visit by inspectors found. In January inspectors said it had the...
Senior female officer to lead probe into abuse allegations against women in Navy
A senior female officer will lead the investigation into allegations of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment against women in the submarine service, MPs have heard.Defence minister Andrew Murrison said he was “concerned” by the reports of inappropriate behaviour, adding the allegations “are and will be taken extremely seriously”.The Daily Mail said submariners compiled a “crush depth rape list” in which women were ranked in the order they should be raped in a catastrophic event, and that women were frequently screamed at, called c***s and hit with clipboards and pens.The First Sea Lord has directed a formal investigation into these allegations...
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
IMF names veteran Argentina, Ukraine negotiator Kozack as new spokesperson
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said she will appoint veteran IMF economist Julie Kozack, who now leads the fund's negotiations with Ukraine, as the chief spokesperson of the global lender.
Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
MPs support Scottish independence motion amid criticism of SNP’s currency plans
The SNP’s currency proposals for Scotland “lack any form of credibility”, the UK Government said, as MPs supported a Commons motion calling for Scottish independence.Scotland Office minister John Lamont took aim at the SNP’s plans for an independent Scotland, suggesting their desire to continue using sterling and then adopt a Scottish pound was a “subtle admission of the economic benefits of remaining part of the UK”.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last month repeatedly refused to give a timescale for moving to the new currency.The remarks from Mr Lamont came before the House of Commons voted 38 to zero, majority 38,...
Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised
The energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war has led to a sprout of private companies in Europe expediting a "nuclear renaissance." Even before the end of the year, over U.S. $400 million has been raised in 2022 by nuclear startups in Europe, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. "Russia's...
Embattled Suella Braverman visits Dover and Manston amid immigration crisis
Embattled home secretary Suella Braverman has visited Manston immigration centre amid mounting pressure to get a grip on overcrowding at the site. She also visited Western Jet Foil processing centre in Dover on Thursday morning and was pictured in a life jacket onboard a UK border force boat. Ms Braverman was later photographed arriving in a Chinook helicopter for a visit to Manston short-stay centre in Thanet, Kent. The government is facing a judicial review over poor conditions at Manston, with immigration minister Robert Jenrick confirming the government has received “initial contact” for the legal action. Charity Detention Action...
