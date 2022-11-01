Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall. No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct....
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
Lines long for players hoping to cash in on $800M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across the United States as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. On Saturday, a massive line of people gathered at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, hoping to cash in on the estimated $800 million prize. The store has a history of producing winning lottery tickets; there's...
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1 billion after $825 million drawing results in no top prize winner
The big Powerball jackpot just got bigger. The jackpot climbed to an estimated $1 billion after a 36th consecutive lottery drawing was held Saturday without anyone across the country winning the top prize. The cash option for the next drawing on Monday will be worth $497.3 million. It’s expected to...
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
