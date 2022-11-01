ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Lines long for players hoping to cash in on $800M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across the United States as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. On Saturday, a massive line of people gathered at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, hoping to cash in on the estimated $800 million prize. The store has a history of producing winning lottery tickets; there's...
Parade

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket

After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
