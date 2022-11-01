ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
Marijuana Reformer Says Ballot Measure Would Create "Monopoly"

David Couch, a Little Rock-based Lawyer, was one of the sponsors behind the medical marijuana amendment approved in Arkansas back in 2016. Now he's on the opposite side of an amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use. He says the proposed law would create an unfair monopoly and doesn't adequately address previous criminal convictions, among other issues.
Arkansas ballot questions explained

LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?

For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.  Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election?  It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
