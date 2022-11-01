Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Department of Human Services prepares for end of public health emergency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past year, the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been preparing for the national public health emergency for COVID to end. That will bring on the largest and most complex effort that state Medicaid programs have ever undertaken. The public health emergency has...
Federal approval allows Medicaid expansion in Arkansas
The Biden Administration, along with the Center for Medicaid Services, have approved an amendment that will expand Arkansas' Medicaid program, ARHOME, at Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed. Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot […]
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative In Jeopardy, New Poll Shows Days Before Election
A marijuana legalization ballot initiative in Arkansas is trailing significantly behind, according to a new poll released just days ahead of Election Day. The survey from the University of Arkansas found that 41 percent of adults in the state support the cannabis reform measure, while 59 percent are opposed. Early...
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by the University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is […]
kuaf.com
Marijuana Reformer Says Ballot Measure Would Create "Monopoly"
David Couch, a Little Rock-based Lawyer, was one of the sponsors behind the medical marijuana amendment approved in Arkansas back in 2016. Now he's on the opposite side of an amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use. He says the proposed law would create an unfair monopoly and doesn't adequately address previous criminal convictions, among other issues.
kasu.org
More than 81,000 Arkansans can't vote due to felony convictions, report says
Early voting is underway in Arkansas, but thousands of people here will not be able to vote in the midterms due to a past felony conviction. Research by The Sentencing Project said tens of thousands of Arkansans are among the 4.6 million Americans with felony convictions who are denied voting rights.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
KATV
Multiple Arkansas state agencies, Gov. Hutchinson speak out against issue 4
Little Rock (KATV) — Election Day is nearly a week away and one of the big topics on the ballot is issue 4. It's an amendment to the state's constitution that will permit the recreational use and possession of marijuana. The owner of Natural Relief Dispensary, Brian Faught said...
deltanews.tv
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
KHBS
Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
thecentersquare.com
Prisoners, dead people were awarded unemployment benefits, Arkansas audit shows
(The Center Square) - A lack of internal controls brought on by the pandemic led to unemployment checks being sent to prisoners and deceased people, according to an Arkansas Legislative audit report. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services was forced to relax internal controls that may have spotted some of...
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Comments / 0