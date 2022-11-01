Read full article on original website
No Trash November's first cleanup is here| Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee kicks of its No Trash November month-long initiative for a second year, this time teaming up with The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC for its first cleanup event on Saturday, Nov. 5. For a full month, No...
Ford giving $1 million n grant funding to non-profit organizations in West Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford announced that it will provide $1 million in capital grant funding to support non-profit organizations in West Tennessee, in hopes to help each program better serve its community. According to Ford, the investment funding will focus on providing aid to non-profit organizations that operate in...
Here's how your design can be used on the new Mississippi license plate tag
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi License Tag Commission said it will accept design submissions for the state’s next official car tag, showcasing the state’s “talented” artist. To be considered, all designs must be submitted by email to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov by the end of business day on...
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
Mississippi sees slight decline in university enrollment
JACKSON, Miss — Enrollment at Mississippi's public universities' declined slightly over the past year, reflecting a nationwide trend. Data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning shows 75,755 students are enrolled at public universities in the state this fall, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in fall 2021. The decline represents a 1% decrease.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
