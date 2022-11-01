ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mississippi sees slight decline in university enrollment

JACKSON, Miss — Enrollment at Mississippi's public universities' declined slightly over the past year, reflecting a nationwide trend. Data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning shows 75,755 students are enrolled at public universities in the state this fall, compared to 76,510 students enrolled in fall 2021. The decline represents a 1% decrease.
