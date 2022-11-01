Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release
Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback, Latest on CM Punk and WWE
It has been reported that a number of individuals working for AEW are pleased that Colt Cabana has returned. Cabana made his AEW Dynamite return on Wednesday after losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. According to a new report from Fightful Select, many people were in favor of Cabana’s return.
PWMania
WWE Announces Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference For This Friday In Saudi Arabia
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022. WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.
PWMania
Colt Cabana Returns to AEW as Chris Jericho’s Mystery Opponent on Dynamite (Video)
During AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho challenged a mystery opponent for the ROH World Championship. Jericho declared before the match that he issued the open challenge after falling to Claudio Castagnoli’s tag team last week. Colt Cabana was revealed as the mystery opponent, a name that will have people talking because of the timing of his return.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Celebrating 10 Years Of Roman Reigns And One Other WWE Star
Throughout the month of November, WWE will celebrate a decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. WWE's official website announced that their social media channels will share "classic video highlights, rare and never-before-seen photos, and much more — including special Reigns- and Rollins-themed episodes of the YouTube series 'WWE Top 10' and 'WWE Playlist.'"
PWMania
Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments
Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:. “I’ve taken it many times,...
