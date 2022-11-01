ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Colby CC Hall of Fame inducts four into 2022 class

COLBY — Four individuals joined the Colby Community College Hall of Fame in 2022. The institution's first three presidents, Dr. Richard Mosier, Dr. James Tangeman, and Dr. Mikel Ary, along with retired rodeo coach Allen Russell, will be honored with a Nov. 5 reception at approximately 6 p.m. after the men's basketball game in the Colby Event Center.
COLBY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy