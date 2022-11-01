ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Conroe Chamber and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber collaborate to assist Small Business Owners

The Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) are collaborating to bring resources to the business community by hosting the “Small Business Meet Up in Conroe” event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the office of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce located at 505 West Davis Street, Conroe TX 77301.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools

It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash

Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive

On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Holds Employee Promotions & Awards Ceremony

MONTGOEMRY COUNTY, TX — On October 27, 2022, family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to honor the many promotions and accomplishments of the valued employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. During the bi-annual awards ceremony, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 26 well-earned promotions, which took place between May 2022 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also honored to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, Combat Cross Awards, and a Meritorious Service Award.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Champion Project launches new way to support foster children in Harris, Montgomery counties

The Champion Project was founded by Elizabeth Chappell, left, and Audra Simpson in 2019, and it serves Harris County and Montgomery County foster youth. (Courtesy The Champion Project) After accumulating years of experience working with foster children, The Woodlands residents Elizabeth Chappell and Audra Simpson founded The Champion Project in…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

