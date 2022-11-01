Read full article on original website
Tree clearing for road widening projects completed in Oak Ridge North, planned in Shenandoah
Road projects in south Montgomery County as of October included plans for tree removal in advance of two widening projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Road projects underway or planned east of I-45 in Montgomery County include tree clearing for road widening projects on Robinson Road and David Memorial Drive as well as ongoing work on a Hwy. 242 overpass.
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
W. Beltway southbound reopened after power lines go down
Crews were trying to keep a dangerous situation from unfolding Wednesday afternoon, but it impacted the go-home commute for drivers.
Conroe Chamber and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber collaborate to assist Small Business Owners
The Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) are collaborating to bring resources to the business community by hosting the “Small Business Meet Up in Conroe” event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the office of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce located at 505 West Davis Street, Conroe TX 77301.
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County
Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash
Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
Empty toll booths on Beltway 8 could take years to fully reopen
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Stop-and-go traffic has been the norm for Houstonians since the inception of Beltway 8. Now the Harris County Toll Road Authority is in the midst of a big change in hopes of keeping traffic moving smoothly for years to come. Many drivers have been left...
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot…
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
Celebrate ‘Turkey Day’ at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy Thanksgiving brunch without all the fuss. Dine on a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with all the trimmings and listen to live jazz performed by Twin Connections. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24,...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive
On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
Montgomery County Sheriff Holds Employee Promotions & Awards Ceremony
MONTGOEMRY COUNTY, TX — On October 27, 2022, family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to honor the many promotions and accomplishments of the valued employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. During the bi-annual awards ceremony, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 26 well-earned promotions, which took place between May 2022 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also honored to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, Combat Cross Awards, and a Meritorious Service Award.
The Champion Project launches new way to support foster children in Harris, Montgomery counties
The Champion Project was founded by Elizabeth Chappell, left, and Audra Simpson in 2019, and it serves Harris County and Montgomery County foster youth. (Courtesy The Champion Project) After accumulating years of experience working with foster children, The Woodlands residents Elizabeth Chappell and Audra Simpson founded The Champion Project in…
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
