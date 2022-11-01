ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Arts Fest director to step down; search begins for replacement

STATE COLLEGE — Rick Bryant, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, has announced that he’s retiring from the organization at the end of January 2023. “I love my job but now it’s time to let someone else run the show,” he said....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
State College

Penn State-Maryland Set for 3:30 Kick

No. 15 Penn State football’s Nov. 12 matchup with Maryland is set to kick off from Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX, according to a release on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup with the Terrapins marks the fourth time this season and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Plans Advance for 4-Story Apartment Building on Burrowes Street in State College

Plans to replace two State College rental properties with a single, four-story apartment building are poised to move forward to final approval. State College Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed the final land development plan for The ‘G’ apartment building on the 200 block of South Burrowes Street. The plan is still subject to final staff review and completion of conditional requirements.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
DUBOIS, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SHAMOKIN, PA
State College

Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

State grant to boost YMCA Anti-Hunger Program

PHILIPSBURG — All through the year, the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program works to help people facing food insecurities. Those efforts got a big boost on Oct. 26, when the program was awarded a $140,000 state grant for the purchase of new refrigeration truck. It couldn’t have...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe

Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County hosts Thanksgiving in a Box food drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2nd annual Thanksgiving in a Box is being sponsored by New Story Schools DuBois. The food drive has started and they’re hoping to collect the necessary items to support many families in their community. New Story Schools is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
PHILIPSBURG, PA

