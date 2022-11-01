Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
State College
Underground Tufting Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs to Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is a reality.
State College
Arts Fest director to step down; search begins for replacement
STATE COLLEGE — Rick Bryant, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, has announced that he’s retiring from the organization at the end of January 2023. “I love my job but now it’s time to let someone else run the show,” he said....
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Black Moshannon State Park to host archery lessons, lunar eclipse viewing
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Black Moshannon State Park in Philipsburg will be hosting two events in the next week. The first event is archery lessons and they’re scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 5. The lessons will cover the basics behind archery from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. The age limit for this event […]
State College
Penn State Football: Allar Shines, but Growing Talent Around Him Is What Can Make Him Truly Special
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It is natural to get caught up watching the arm of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar. His release is pretty, his throws effortless and his potential seemingly endless. His boyish face a reminder of his youth and the long road ahead that he has to get even better still.
State College
Penn State-Maryland Set for 3:30 Kick
No. 15 Penn State football’s Nov. 12 matchup with Maryland is set to kick off from Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX, according to a release on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup with the Terrapins marks the fourth time this season and...
Philipsburg girl’s award-winning documentary on how she beat cancer to win another
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg girl’s story about her win in the fight against cancer that has made the big screens, and even won numerous awards, will be getting another one from The Centre Film Festival. Emily Whitehead’s award-winning documentary Of Medicine and Miracles tells her story of how she made history in the […]
Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
local21news.com
'Agitated & angry:' PSU community in uproar in wake of cancelled Proud Boys event, protest
State College, PA (WJAC) — Repercussions and frustrations continue in the wake of last month's event at Penn State involving the controversial group the Proud Boys. On Thursday night, many of those frustrations were expressed at a meeting in State College. “What you are hearing in this room, from...
State College
Plans Advance for 4-Story Apartment Building on Burrowes Street in State College
Plans to replace two State College rental properties with a single, four-story apartment building are poised to move forward to final approval. State College Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed the final land development plan for The ‘G’ apartment building on the 200 block of South Burrowes Street. The plan is still subject to final staff review and completion of conditional requirements.
New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
State College
Centre County United Way’s ‘Taste of the Town’ Returns in New Location
A new, larger venue hopes to help a local fundraiser better serve the Centre Region. Centre County United Way is moving its signature “Taste of the Town” event to the Bryce Jordan Center this year. Organizers say the shift to a larger space should help make the fundraiser more accessible.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
State College
State grant to boost YMCA Anti-Hunger Program
PHILIPSBURG — All through the year, the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program works to help people facing food insecurities. Those efforts got a big boost on Oct. 26, when the program was awarded a $140,000 state grant for the purchase of new refrigeration truck. It couldn’t have...
State College
Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe
Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
Clearfield County hosts Thanksgiving in a Box food drive
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2nd annual Thanksgiving in a Box is being sponsored by New Story Schools DuBois. The food drive has started and they’re hoping to collect the necessary items to support many families in their community. New Story Schools is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together a […]
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
State College
Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
