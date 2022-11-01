Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”

