ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Wade Barrett Credits Vince McMahon For Bringing Former Gimmick To WWE TV
Recently promoted "WWE SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett has spent nearly two decades in pro wrestling as both a voice at the announce booth and a talent inside the ring. Arguably his most memorable run after leaving The Nexus came when he introduced the "Bad News Barrett" persona to the WWE Universe. On a recent episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Barrett looked back at the origins of the gimmick and the role "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had to play in it all.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
PWMania
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
PWMania
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On WWE's Special Committe Investigation Into Vince McMahon
A little less than a week ago, reports started coming in that AEW's investigation into the post-All Out incident involving CM Punk and The Elite had been completed. Now, it appears that the other big investigation in wrestling is also reaching its conclusion. In a press release addressing their financial...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback, Latest on CM Punk and WWE
It has been reported that a number of individuals working for AEW are pleased that Colt Cabana has returned. Cabana made his AEW Dynamite return on Wednesday after losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. According to a new report from Fightful Select, many people were in favor of Cabana’s return.
PWMania
First Look at Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, The Rock Comments
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed on Instagram that former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will play Cyndi Lauper on the season three premiere of NBC’s Young Rock this Friday night. Lynch would also appear in the role throughout the season, according to him:. “Cool news alert...
wrestlinginc.com
Young Rock Stars Pick Sides In Possible 'The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns' WWE Match
For years, fans have been clamoring to see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns go head to head with his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reports have surfaced over the past few months that the match could be made possible at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, with Reigns being vocal about his desire to see it come to fruition and a tease happening on Johnson's show, "Young Rock," via an interaction between the pair's younger selves during the second season.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestletalk.com
Jim Ross Shares Health Update, Confirms AEW Rampage Status
AEW’s Jim Ross recently provided an update on his first wound care appointment, showing a photo of the progress he’s made. In late 2021, Jim Ross stepped away from the AEW commentary desk while undergoing treatment for his skin cancer. JR later announced that he was cancer free,...
