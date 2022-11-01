ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom's Guide

Does magnesium help you sleep? Here's what the experts say

If you tend to toss and turn at night, you might be looking for just about any solution to get some shut-eye; but does magnesium help you sleep? We decided to dig into the issue and consult an expert who explained how magnesium could support a better night’s snooze, and when you should choose to steer clear of magnesium supplements.
shefinds

The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors

How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
shefinds

These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist

Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Real Simple

Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds

For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Walking Each Day to Avoid Weight Gain?

According to new research, walking can help prevent weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses. A daily step count of at least 8,200 has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.
MedicineNet.com

What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?

What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet

The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
Parade

Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach

The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
NorthcentralPA.com

Study: Sleep-deprived kids will snack more

HealthDay News — Experts studying kids' sleep and eating habits have learned more about a potential reason for childhood obesity. Kids who are deprived of sleep tend to eat more calories the next day, researchers found. And some of those extra calories come from less-healthy, sugar-laden snacks or treats. "When children lost sleep, overall they ate an extra 74 calories per day, caused by an increase of 96 calories per...
MedicalXpress

Turning back the clock for daylight saving time can impact brain and body functions

The end of daylight saving time is approaching, when millions turn back their clock an hour. This change can have an impact on brain and body functions and people should make diet and exercise adjustments to counteract negative effects, according to Lina Begdache, associate professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
ScienceBlog.com

Obesity drug semaglutide helps teens lose big weight

A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
Medical News Today

Exercising later in the day may reduce insulin resistance, control blood sugar

Researchers in Europe analyzed data to see if breaks in sedentary activity can impact insulin resistance. The researchers included middle-aged participants from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study and examined their liver fat content and insulin resistance in conjunction with physical activity timing. The researchers found no connection between breaks...

