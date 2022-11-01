Read full article on original website
Does magnesium help you sleep? Here's what the experts say
If you tend to toss and turn at night, you might be looking for just about any solution to get some shut-eye; but does magnesium help you sleep? We decided to dig into the issue and consult an expert who explained how magnesium could support a better night’s snooze, and when you should choose to steer clear of magnesium supplements.
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Deep sleep is when your body clears toxins from your brain — here are 6 ways to get more of it
Your body goes through four stages of sleep — here's how to extend the deep sleep phase for optimal memory processing and cellular healing.
What are the best supplements for sleep?
Discover the best supplements for sleep concerns so you can doze off every single night
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Walking Each Day to Avoid Weight Gain?
According to new research, walking can help prevent weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses. A daily step count of at least 8,200 has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
Can’t sleep? This breakthrough sleep wearable helps you get 30 more minutes of sleep a night
If you’re searching for ways to improve your sleep or reduce stress during your waking hours, Apollo Neuro has developed a pioneering wearable tech that helps you do just that.
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
Study: Sleep-deprived kids will snack more
HealthDay News — Experts studying kids' sleep and eating habits have learned more about a potential reason for childhood obesity. Kids who are deprived of sleep tend to eat more calories the next day, researchers found. And some of those extra calories come from less-healthy, sugar-laden snacks or treats. "When children lost sleep, overall they ate an extra 74 calories per day, caused by an increase of 96 calories per...
Turning back the clock for daylight saving time can impact brain and body functions
The end of daylight saving time is approaching, when millions turn back their clock an hour. This change can have an impact on brain and body functions and people should make diet and exercise adjustments to counteract negative effects, according to Lina Begdache, associate professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
Low-Carb Diet May Help People with Pre-Diabetes Lower Their Blood Sugar Without Meds
A new study found people who followed a low-carb diet for six months saw a drop in blood sugar levels. Around 37 million Americans have diabetes, of which 90–95% of cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the. . , where blood glucose levels are elevated but not high...
Reducing Simple Carbs in Your Diet Might Relieve Acid Reflux, Study Finds
A new study found that reducing simple sugars may improve GERD. The findings were not directly related to weight loss and more research is needed to understand why cutting back on simple sugars can help with GERD symptoms. Experts say people with GERD don’t need to fully give up simple...
Obesity drug semaglutide helps teens lose big weight
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
Exercising later in the day may reduce insulin resistance, control blood sugar
Researchers in Europe analyzed data to see if breaks in sedentary activity can impact insulin resistance. The researchers included middle-aged participants from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study and examined their liver fat content and insulin resistance in conjunction with physical activity timing. The researchers found no connection between breaks...
