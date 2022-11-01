ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

polk.edu

Polk State College adds $215.5 million to Polk County economy

A recent study asserts that even during the midst of a global pandemic, Polk State College’s credit programs add $215.5 million in total income to the Polk County economy. The College commissioned a study by Emsi Burning Glass last year using Fiscal Year 2020-2021 data for degree-seeking students to establish a baseline as it updates its strategic plan and prepares for significant growth in student enrollment, programs, and geographic footprint. Polk State College programs include 24 associate degrees — the Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees — and six baccalaureate degrees, including a Bachelor of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science degrees.
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens

Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
observernews.net

Tampa Bay Family Physicians adds doctor

Dr. Amy Kwok, 38, will become the third primary care physician at Tampa Bay Family Physicians in Sun City Center. Her official start date is Nov. 14, and she will, of course, be accepting new patients. “She will be a wonderful addition to our practice,” said Dr. Kushi Dhaliwal, sole...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Bay News 9

'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses

When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
FLORIDA STATE

