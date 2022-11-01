ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Gang member pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting of Poughkeepsie 15-year-old

By Michael P. McKinney, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

A member of the "Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation" gang has admitted his role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Poughkeepsie High School student in 2020.

Brandon Soto pleaded guilty to federal charges on Oct. 27 for his connection to the killing of Jalani Jones , who was shot to death in the city of Poughkeepsie on Sept. 21, 2020.

Soto, a 25-year-old Brooklyn resident who is known as "Stacks," pleaded guilty in White Plains federal court to racketeering conspiracy, providing a firearm to a minor with reason to believe the minor would commit a crime of violence, and conspiracy to commit arson.

Soto remains in custody and his sentencing is scheduled for April 6, 2023. His attorney declined to comment.

Soto faces up to 35 years in prison, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Crime: Gang member indicted in Poughkeepsie teen's killing

Poppletown: Origin of Ulster's oddly named 19th century community

Gangs: In Poughkeepsie, spike in violence arouses longtime anguish, fear

Authorities have not said who pulled the trigger shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2020, when Jones was shot at the corner of Main and Clinton streets in Poughkeepsie.

The indictment alleged that Soto drove with a co-conspirator to Poughkeepsie that day and aided and abetted in the assault and murder of a minor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObVyU_0iuU60OR00

In the killing of Jones, Soto was accused of giving a handgun to a juvenile whom he knew intended to use it to commit murder, according to an indictment. On Sept. 25, 2020 in Manhattan, Soto burned a BMW car that was used in the killing of Jones, records show.

The investigation led to 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang being charged with various offenses that included robbery, racketeering and drug distribution in New York City and the Hudson Valley, including Westchester. The shooting of Jones was part of the gang's criminal activities, according to the indictment.

Sixteen people have been convicted in this case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Michael P. McKinney covers growth and development in the Lower Hudson Valley for the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Gang member pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting of Poughkeepsie 15-year-old

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown

Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Middletown man charged in weekend slaying

A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
967
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy