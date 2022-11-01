Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Road & Track
Ford Will Now Sell You a VanLife-Ready Transit Straight From the Factory
The biggest hurdle to taking a van on adventures across the country is the prep. Most normal vans aren't built to accept a vastly modified interior with beds, refrigerators, lighting, and other upgrades, meaning they require a lot of modifications. Ford is helping to alleviate some of that prep time by offering a Transit van built to accept VanLife mods straight from the factory.
yankodesign.com
This 40-in-1 EDC multitool is the most versatile pocket toolkit you can own
Designed to house practically every standard tool conceivable, and plated with 18K gold, the ScrewDriverKing is literal jewelry for EDC collectors. It’s portable, pocket-friendly, and ridiculously efficient at letting you assemble, disassemble, repair, tear down, measure, and create. The ScrewDriverKing™ comes on the back of the Distinct™ Ultra-Thin Multitool...
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
PopSugar
Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Lowe's just dropped early Black Friday discounts—shop 40+ deals on DeWalt, Samsung and GE
Lowe's has tons of Black Friday deals available right now. Save big on Samsung and GE home appliances and score discounts on DeWalt and Kobalt tools.
Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s
A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Secrets to secret doors revealed
When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
When looking at used vehicles reliability is essential. Here are 3 reliable small used pickup trucks and 2 you should avoid. The post 3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.
You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
Ford is getting in on the van life trend with the new 2023 Transit Trail. But the moment might already be passing
Ford unveiled its 2023 Transit Trail, an RV designed in response to the #vanlife trend. Camping and traveling in a van: It’s a lifestyle for some people. In response to the popular #vanlife movement, Ford has unveiled a souped-up RV. Named the 2023 Transit Trail, the van is an updated version of Ford’s Transit van, equipped with a high roof for storage room, more durable tires, technology that provides greater driver-assistance, and chairs that swivel.
Outside Online
The Best Winter Tires for Trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you live north of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s time to put winter tires on your vehicle. Winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures, wick water away from ice as you drive over it, and aggressively bite into snow, providing traction and safety when it’s cold out. Which ones are best? Through extensive testing in the worst possible conditions, I’ve found some clear winners.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
