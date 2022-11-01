ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern

Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend. Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday

Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
247Sports

247Sports

