Ocean County, NJ

Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
Photo by Chris Lundy

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000.

The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands; and the Ocean County ticket was sold at the Wine Center of Manchester located at 1023 Route 70 West in Manchester.

The winning numbers for the October 31 drawing were: 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1,200,000,000 for the next drawing to be held November 2 at 10:59 p.m.

