ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

‘Saints on the Seas’ tells musical story of early LDS immigrants

REXBURG — The story of early European members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints immigrating to America across the Atlantic Ocean remains relatively untold. But this week, an original oratorio telling that story will be performed at the Rexburg Tabernacle. That piece, “Saints on the Seas,”...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eleanor Crawford Fullmer

Eleanor Crawford Fullmer died peacefully on October 30, 2022, in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by her eternal companion and each of her children. She was 84 years old. She was the second of 4 children born to Walter Edwin Crawford and Selma Clair Pearson. Born April 30, 1938,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
ksl.com

Church of Jesus Christ building will be new home for Idaho food bank

IDAHO FALLS — A generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a larger venue for a local food bank to serve patrons in eastern Idaho. An old Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls has been donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, which means the food basket will move its distribution center to the 17,389-square-foot building.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week

IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg

REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains

IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Power back on in Shelley as power pole repairs continue Thursday

SHELLEY – Power has been fully restored to all 1,500 customers impacted by an outage in Shelley early Wednesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com all customers were back online at 12:19 a.m. Thursday. A 74 mph windstorm knocked down 27 power poles in the area...
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Von Mortensen

Harlo Von Mortensen, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, after 15 years of battling cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Ivy Wood Ward, 1291 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy