eastidahonews.com
‘Saints on the Seas’ tells musical story of early LDS immigrants
REXBURG — The story of early European members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints immigrating to America across the Atlantic Ocean remains relatively untold. But this week, an original oratorio telling that story will be performed at the Rexburg Tabernacle. That piece, “Saints on the Seas,”...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer died peacefully on October 30, 2022, in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by her eternal companion and each of her children. She was 84 years old. She was the second of 4 children born to Walter Edwin Crawford and Selma Clair Pearson. Born April 30, 1938,...
eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Parents in the Idaho Falls School District 91 are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d...
ksl.com
Church of Jesus Christ building will be new home for Idaho food bank
IDAHO FALLS — A generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a larger venue for a local food bank to serve patrons in eastern Idaho. An old Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls has been donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, which means the food basket will move its distribution center to the 17,389-square-foot building.
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week
IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
eastidahonews.com
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
eastidahonews.com
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
eastidahonews.com
Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
eastidahonews.com
99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel recalls living through the Depression and what he learned
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Power back on in Shelley as power pole repairs continue Thursday
SHELLEY – Power has been fully restored to all 1,500 customers impacted by an outage in Shelley early Wednesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com all customers were back online at 12:19 a.m. Thursday. A 74 mph windstorm knocked down 27 power poles in the area...
eastidahonews.com
Von Mortensen
Harlo Von Mortensen, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, after 15 years of battling cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Ivy Wood Ward, 1291 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Local artists performing in ‘A Night of Music’ to benefit Community Food Basket
IDAHO FALLS — A musical fundraiser will be held Wednesday night to help babies and families in need. ‘A Night of Music’ begins with a silent auction at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Several musicians and groups will take the stage to benefit the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
