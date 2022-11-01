The San Francisco Giants are reportedly going full force after Aaron Judge, but if they can’t acquire him, their next-best option may not work out as well. The San Francisco Giants are looking for a lot of development through the offseason as they’ve faced a disappointing run since their World Series win in 2014. They’ve only made the playoffs twice between now and then, and they just weren’t able to compare to the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres this season.

