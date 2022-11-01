Read full article on original website
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern
After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
Umpire Jordan Baker makes Jose Altuve look like a little leaguer
MLB umpire Jordan Baker and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve were the perfect odd couple during Game 5 of the World Series. Jose Altuve is 5-foot-6. Even on a good day he looks diminutive compared to the other men at the plate. World Series Game 5 umpire Jordan Baker...
Chaim Bloom hinted at hesitance to join Red Sox in surprising comment
When Chaim Bloom was hired as Dave Dombrowski‘s successor in November 2019, it’s fair to say that Red Sox Nation was a bit concerned about the change in leadership. After all, Dombrowski, who just took the Philadelphia Phillies from the longest playoff appearance drought in the National League to Game 6 of the World Series, built a Boston Red Sox team that won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games in 2018 and their fourth championship in fifteen years. That’s the good stuff. Bloom, on the other hand, made his bones in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a notoriously frugal club that often seems to prioritize prospects over postseason runs.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals hiring Matt Holliday as bench coach will pay huge dividends
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced Matt Holliday will join the team as the bench coach in 2023. Here’s why the hire was a smart move. One day after the completion of the 2022 World Series, it’s clear that the St. Louis Cardinals already have their eye on 2023. Among the St. Louis coaching hires for the upcoming season that were announced on Sunday was the return of Matt Holliday to the franchise as the bench coach.
Jason Varitek’s wife puts an end to Red Sox departure speculation
Boston Red Sox coaching staff member and former player Jason Varitek has been rumored to be leaving, but his wife confirmed that he’s not. Jason Varitek is no stranger to the Boston Red Sox community. He joined the team in 1997 as a player and stayed with Boston until his retirement in 2011. He’s now a part of the coaching staff, but he was rumored to have been leaving recently.
3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
If Giants miss out on Aaron Judge, next best option causes all sorts of issues
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly going full force after Aaron Judge, but if they can’t acquire him, their next-best option may not work out as well. The San Francisco Giants are looking for a lot of development through the offseason as they’ve faced a disappointing run since their World Series win in 2014. They’ve only made the playoffs twice between now and then, and they just weren’t able to compare to the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres this season.
