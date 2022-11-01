Read full article on original website
Ross “Bill” William Gooder, age 86, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 31,2022, at Aase Haugen Home in Decorah, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, on November 10, 2022 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Public visitation will be held 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.
