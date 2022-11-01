Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, Britain’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins in Egypt.This Sharm el-Sheikh confernce has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that the talks were unlikely to deliver results because there was no global leadership on tackling climate change.The chief negotiator of this...

