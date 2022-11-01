This Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. Minnesota edge the head-to-head history 12-10 in games dating back to 1968. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. The most recent was in 2019, when Dalvin Cook scored the only touchdown in a low-scoring affair at US Bank Stadium. The game finished 19-9 in favor of the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO