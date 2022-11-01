Read full article on original website
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
How Many Wins Are Possible for the Vikings?
So far, Year One under a new regime has gone pretty well for the Minnesota Vikings. After finishing 8-9 last year, the Vikings moved on from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. They also brought in some new faces for the roster and are currently 6-1. Sure,...
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
PurplePTSD: Quietly Elite Run Defense, WAS-MIN Storylines, CFB Slate
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey explains how the Vikings run defense quietly —...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Commanders
This Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. Minnesota edge the head-to-head history 12-10 in games dating back to 1968. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. The most recent was in 2019, when Dalvin Cook scored the only touchdown in a low-scoring affair at US Bank Stadium. The game finished 19-9 in favor of the Vikings.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings won again in Week 8, making it five in a row with a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now at 6-1, the Vikings hold a powerful position in the division. They will look to strengthen their hold on the north even further with a win on the road as they head to Washington to take on the newly-named Commanders.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
How Is the Jalen Reagor Experiment Going?
Coming into training camp, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings had somewhat of an open competition for their punt return specialist. Former Iowa standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette was seen as the favorite but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Before the regular season kicked off, Jalen Reagor was brought in for the role. How has it gone thus far?
What PFF’s Midseason Report Says about the Vikings
Technically, the season’s halfway point comes after Week 9, but PFF dropped the midseason report early. They named the highest-graded player, the biggest surprise, and a stat to know of every team. The Vikings are currently 6-1 and the clear favorite to win the NFC North. Highest-Graded Player. The...
Kevin O’Connell’s Hilarious Reaction to QB’s TD
Make no mistake, the Minnesota Vikings zeitgeist has changed immensely from 2021 to 2022. It’s evident all over the place. Last year, Minnesota was mired in headstrong mediocrity, clawing at wildcard berths that didn’t pan out. Fast forward 12 months, and the Vikings grip the throat of the Green Bay Packers with a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts trailed in New England 13-0 at halftime and had five first downs...
The Ultimate Vikings vs. Commanders Preview
Jonathan Haak and Janik Eckardt team up for an in-depth preview of Sunday’s Vikings road game against the Washington Commanders. Jonathan: Justin Jefferson’s First 200-yard Game. Jefferson is due. The fact that JJ doesn’t have a 200-yard game yet in his career is somewhat. astonishing, but I’m...
Explained: Surprising NFL Items from Week 8 and 9
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 154 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines leaguewide happenings around the NFL in Weeks 8 and 9. Particularly, the Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers struggles are discussed, as well as other...
Purple Rumor Mill: The Hockenson Deal, Sidney Jones, Cousins in 2023
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 5th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
Keys to a Purple Win in Washington
Jonathan Allen — first-round pick in 2017. Daron Payne — first-round pick in 2018. Montez Sweat — first-round pick in 2019. Chase Young — first-round pick in 2020. Rarely, if ever, has a team invested this much draft capital in one position group over four straight years. That’s the case for the Washington Commanders (hard to get used to that name), who will challenge the Vikings offensive line with this stout group, except that Young has just returned to practice from an ACL injury suffered last November. Coach Ron Rivera says it’s unlikely he’ll play this week.
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Commanders-Vikings
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Washington Commanders, who are 3.5-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 9. The game is on November 6th, 2022, at noon CST at FedEx Field. These are the 20...
Flashback Friday: Vikings Beat Commanders in 2019
This Sunday, the surprising 6-1 Minnesota Vikings will travel to the nation’s capitol to face the 4-4 Washington Commanders. Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak and defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home 34-26 last week, while Washington is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Indianapolis Colts on the road 17-16 in their last game.
