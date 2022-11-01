CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It’s time for the Salvation Army Angel Tree. This year the campaign is getting help from the Roadrunner Vettes. That car club has their own event called “Corvette Angels” that will help with donations to the Angel Tree. It is the 10th anniversary for that toy drive. The group is inviting everyone to come out on Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this year’s toy drive. It will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. You can find more information at www.roadrunnervettes.com.

