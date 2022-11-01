Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
A Royal Night At The Queen Charlotte Ball
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Socialite Charlotte is giving a ball. The Queen Charlotte Ball will honor some special people and organizations giving back to Charlotte. This year, the founder of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Deborah McPhatter, Running Works and Catherine Brewton of Harvest For Hope will all be honored. The event also gives people the chance to learn more about the history of The Queen City. You can find more information about The Queen City Charlotte Ball by visiting socialitecharlotte.com.
Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November
It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year! It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
It Is Championship Weekend For The World Of Outlaws
CONCORD, NC – It is championship weekend for the Nascar drivers out west where they will battle it out on the pavement in Phoenix. But it is also championship weekend for the World of Outlaws here in Charlotte where they will battle it out on the dirt. It is...
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about. The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing. That’s enough to get...
Miles Bridges in Court Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
UPS Looking To Hire 930 Seasonal Workers In Charlotte Area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS is preparing for the busy holiday season with its ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event nationwide. The hiring blitz kicked off Friday, with efforts to hire more than 930 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area over the two-day event. Nationwide, UPS plans to hire at...
“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on State Street in Northwest Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS. A second person had minor injuries. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to State Street and Whitehaven Ave, just off Rozzelles...
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
Corvette Angels Helping Salvation Army Angel Tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It’s time for the Salvation Army Angel Tree. This year the campaign is getting help from the Roadrunner Vettes. That car club has their own event called “Corvette Angels” that will help with donations to the Angel Tree. It is the 10th anniversary for that toy drive. The group is inviting everyone to come out on Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this year’s toy drive. It will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. You can find more information at www.roadrunnervettes.com.
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte
————– CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The High Cost Of Thanksgiving This Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The price of everything is going up. Whether its mortgage rates or gas, Americans are paying more for the things they need. And this year, Thanksgiving will be a more expensive holiday. Market Research firm IRI says that your Thanksgiving meal could cost 1`3 1/2% more this year. The company says that families should look for grocery store promotions and sales to help bring down the cost.
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Lanes Near I-77 N at Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A deadly crash closed two lanes off I-77 at Arrowood Road. It happened around 2:30 Friday morning. Medic confirms one person died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We saw a car upside down and crushed with broken...
Gaston County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Healthy Headlines: How To Protect Childrens Dental Hygiene
CHARLOTTE, NC — Did your kids collect a lot of candy on Halloween? Of course, they did. In this week’s Healthy Headlines we bring you Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, to discuss children’s dental hygiene. For more information and stories on your health visit...
Taylorsville Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Woman’s Picture Online
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Richard Speagle, 52, posted on social media a private image sent to him. On October 24th, deputies were contacted by a woman who said that a picture she had sent only to Speagle had been posted to a public social media page.
Gastonia Family Demands Answers After Woman Found Dead In Abandoned Charlotte Apartment
CHARLOTTE — The family of JaNyah Smallwood has a lot of questions about what led to her death. The 20-year-old was found dead last Friday inside an apartment at Dillehay Courts. The dilapidated complex was abandoned years ago, and is now set for demolition. But, why was Smallwood there? And, who was she with?
