🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?
Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last month and was planning...
🎥 IRS: More than 2,500 investigations, 90% conviction rate for 2022 tax crimes
WASHINGTON — In fiscal year 2022, IRS Criminal Investigation initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified over $31 billion from tax and financial crimes, and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI FY22 Annual ReportPDF, released Thursday, details these statistics, as well as important partnerships and significant criminal enforcement actions from the past fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, and ended September 30, 2022.
Elaine Harris Spearman Commentary: Where's the GOP's righteous indignation now?
The election disinformation campaign across this country is threatening to have success in Tuesday's election. It is based upon the “Big Lie” and is having a devastating impact upon our ability to vote. The impact is being felt in every area of voting, including voting by mail and in person. Freedom from frivolous...
Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
