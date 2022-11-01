Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
Mobile school board member speaks out about football game fight as district remains silent
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One week ago, a brawl between Murphy and Blount High School football players took place after their post-game handshakes. After many attempts to get a comment from Mobile County Public Schools, a frustrated school board member is now speaking out. In a video circulating social media, students are seen swinging helmets, […]
WPMI
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Foley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Foley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dothan High School football team will have a game with Foley High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SGT Richard Allen Moiren
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SGT Richard Allen Moiren, who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
Tyler Flakes, Auburn outlast Fairhope in Class 7A playoffs
Tyler Flakes ran for 120 yards and 3 TDs as No. 4 Auburn pulled away to beat No. 8 Fairhope 35-17 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers (10-1) will host Region 3 rival Dothan in the quarterfinals next week. The Wolves defeated Foley 42-28 on Friday night.
Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win
Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
Saraland’s super sophomores lead Spartans past Wetumpka in Class 6A
Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
WEAR
NAS Pensacola leaders say concerns with Escambia County schools impacting recruitment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents say violence and the quality of education in Escambia County Public Schools has them concerned. The local military community is also sharing concerns, saying it's impacting recruitment at NAS Pensacola. Both the current and former commanding officers at NAS Pensacola say the education system in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
Friday playoff roundup: Pike Road rallies to knock off Spanish Fort; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa rolls
Anthony Rogers rushed for 176 yards and two TDs as Pike Road rallied to beat Spanish Fort 22-21 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Rogers finished with 23 carries and 229 yards. PIke Road quarterback Kaleb Foster rushed for 88 yards on 9 carries...
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
WPMI
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
utv44.com
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station
A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
