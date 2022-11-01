ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Foley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dothan High School football team will have a game with Foley High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: SGT Richard Allen Moiren

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SGT Richard Allen Moiren, who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
AL.com

Tyler Flakes, Auburn outlast Fairhope in Class 7A playoffs

Tyler Flakes ran for 120 yards and 3 TDs as No. 4 Auburn pulled away to beat No. 8 Fairhope 35-17 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers (10-1) will host Region 3 rival Dothan in the quarterfinals next week. The Wolves defeated Foley 42-28 on Friday night.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Dothan runs past Foley for Class 7A playoff win

Raymon Blackmon rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dothan over Foley 42-28 on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing. Blackmon’s 11-yard run in fourth quarter gave...
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Saraland’s super sophomores lead Spartans past Wetumpka in Class 6A

Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
WETUMPKA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL
Alabama Now

Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station

A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy