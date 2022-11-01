Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Jets-Bills: Halftime Thoughts From East Rutherford
The Buffalo Bills are handling business against the New York Jets in the early going.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Three Crucial Cardinals Starters Active vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals had a total of six players listed as questionable heading into Week 9's matchup vs. Seattle. Budda Baker, James Conner and D.J. Humphries are all active.
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts trailed in New England 13-0 at halftime and had five first downs...
Yardbarker
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
Yardbarker
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V/status/1588261765598806017. Propelling the offense with...
Yardbarker
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Yardbarker
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
Yardbarker
Watch: A.J. Brown roasted by teammates after being tackled from behind
The clip began with Brown getting caught from behind by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in Sunday's Steelers-Eagles game. Then it moved to the sidelines, where Smith announced that Pascal is officially faster than Brown. Brown objected, and technically he's right. Pascal's 40-yard dash number was 4.55 at the combine. Brown had...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Comments / 0