ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl’s workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential."I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."More follows… Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsMorrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at riskNew mother wins £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ supermarket
worldcoffeeportal.com

Cooks Coffee Company appoints Elena Garside as Non-Executive Director

Elena Garside is currently a Senior Consultant at London-based communications consultancy New Century Media | Photo credit: New Century Media. Cooks Coffee Company has appointed Elena Garside as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect following the completion of its dual listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange on 2 November 2022.
worldcoffeeportal.com

WSH Group acquires London's Notes Coffee Roasters & Bar

Notes' coffee shops are located in high footfall London locations, including Canary Wharf and Trafalgar Square | Photo credit: Notes. UK hospitality group WSH has acquired the 11-strong London coffee shop and wine bar concept Notes for an undisclosed sum. WSH, which also owns London café chain Benugo and European...
worldcoffeeportal.com

Cooks Coffee Company completes dual stock exchange listing

Cooks plans to open 18 net new sites of its Esquires and Triple Two coffee brands this year | Photo credit: Cooks Coffee Company. New Zealand’s Cooks Coffee Company has completed its dual listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange, an independent growth index separate to the London Stock Exchange.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Costa Coffee continues steady growth in India

Costa Coffee achieved 134% year-on-year sales growth to reach Rs 220m ($2.7m) | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee continues to achieve improved sales and profits in the increasingly competitive Indian coffee shop market. Delhi-based Devyani International Limited (DIL), Costa Coffee’s franchise partner in India, opened 19 new stores during...
Time Out Global

Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection

Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Business Insider

Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food

Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
BBC

Life tough for millions of households, says Sainsbury's boss

Shoppers are "watching every penny and every pound", the boss of Sainsbury's has warned, as the supermarket revealed its profits had been hit by the rising cost of living. Simon Roberts said the grocer got "how tough it is for millions of households" and was trying to keep prices low.
theindustry.fashion

Blanchardstown Centre opens Ireland’s first ‘Nike Unite’ concept store

Nike Unite will open its doors at Dublin’s largest retail destination Blanchardstown Centre in Spring 2023. The concept store was designed to inspire people to get active and enjoy sports by featuring an in-store community wall highlighting local partnerships, landmarks, and Dublin athletes. The space at Blanchardstown Centre will...
worldcoffeeportal.com

Sweden’s Waynes opens its first ‘express café’

Waynes said the on-the-go format will ‘open up a whole new market’ for the brand | Photo credit: Waynes. Stockholm-based organic coffee chain Waynes has opened a new express café concept in a bid to attract an increasing number of on-the-go consumers in high footfall locations. Launched...
fashionunited.com

West End sales to hit 1.55 billion pounds during ‘challenging’ festive season

In the build up to the first restriction-free Christmas in three years, British retailers could still be facing a number of headwinds brought on by the rising cost of living and the continued absence of international travellers. In London’s West End, forecasted sales are expected to hit 1.55 billion pounds,...
agupdate.com

A vacation from the ranch but not from livestock

I’m heading home from a quick jaunt overseas. I had the opportunity to take a five-day vacation and decided to jump on it. I have been traveling quite a bit this year. Almost all of it has been industry related, so to attempt a trip not focused on anything dealing with beef, cattle or ranch work sounded like a decent idea.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy