Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl's workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there's no question that McColl's is a business with strong potential."I'm confident that the combination of McColl's conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl's can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."

3 DAYS AGO