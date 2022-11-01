Read full article on original website
Morrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl’s workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential."I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."More follows… Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsMorrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at riskNew mother wins £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ supermarket
worldcoffeeportal.com
Cooks Coffee Company appoints Elena Garside as Non-Executive Director
Elena Garside is currently a Senior Consultant at London-based communications consultancy New Century Media | Photo credit: New Century Media. Cooks Coffee Company has appointed Elena Garside as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect following the completion of its dual listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange on 2 November 2022.
worldcoffeeportal.com
WSH Group acquires London's Notes Coffee Roasters & Bar
Notes' coffee shops are located in high footfall London locations, including Canary Wharf and Trafalgar Square | Photo credit: Notes. UK hospitality group WSH has acquired the 11-strong London coffee shop and wine bar concept Notes for an undisclosed sum. WSH, which also owns London café chain Benugo and European...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Cooks Coffee Company completes dual stock exchange listing
Cooks plans to open 18 net new sites of its Esquires and Triple Two coffee brands this year | Photo credit: Cooks Coffee Company. New Zealand’s Cooks Coffee Company has completed its dual listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange, an independent growth index separate to the London Stock Exchange.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Costa Coffee continues steady growth in India
Costa Coffee achieved 134% year-on-year sales growth to reach Rs 220m ($2.7m) | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee continues to achieve improved sales and profits in the increasingly competitive Indian coffee shop market. Delhi-based Devyani International Limited (DIL), Costa Coffee’s franchise partner in India, opened 19 new stores during...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Time Out Global
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Kroger shoppers furious with retailer’s pickup service – and some are totally grossed out by their substitutes
KROGER shoppers have voiced their frustration at alleged mistakes with their pick-up orders - and at items reportedly being close to their sell-by date. The disgruntled Kroger shoppers took their complaints to social media after reportedly finding the wrong items in their orders. "And for the millionth time in a...
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season
Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food
Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
Aldi offers Thanksgiving Price Rewind for affordable holiday options
Aldi has announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind program, which offers shoppers lower prices on Thanksgiving ingredients and products that match 2019 price tags.
BBC
Life tough for millions of households, says Sainsbury's boss
Shoppers are "watching every penny and every pound", the boss of Sainsbury's has warned, as the supermarket revealed its profits had been hit by the rising cost of living. Simon Roberts said the grocer got "how tough it is for millions of households" and was trying to keep prices low.
U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.
theindustry.fashion
Blanchardstown Centre opens Ireland’s first ‘Nike Unite’ concept store
Nike Unite will open its doors at Dublin’s largest retail destination Blanchardstown Centre in Spring 2023. The concept store was designed to inspire people to get active and enjoy sports by featuring an in-store community wall highlighting local partnerships, landmarks, and Dublin athletes. The space at Blanchardstown Centre will...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Sweden’s Waynes opens its first ‘express café’
Waynes said the on-the-go format will ‘open up a whole new market’ for the brand | Photo credit: Waynes. Stockholm-based organic coffee chain Waynes has opened a new express café concept in a bid to attract an increasing number of on-the-go consumers in high footfall locations. Launched...
Crypto is about to change bookkeeping rules—and soon the accounting profession
If accounting is the language of business, then crypto need a translator
fashionunited.com
West End sales to hit 1.55 billion pounds during ‘challenging’ festive season
In the build up to the first restriction-free Christmas in three years, British retailers could still be facing a number of headwinds brought on by the rising cost of living and the continued absence of international travellers. In London’s West End, forecasted sales are expected to hit 1.55 billion pounds,...
agupdate.com
A vacation from the ranch but not from livestock
I’m heading home from a quick jaunt overseas. I had the opportunity to take a five-day vacation and decided to jump on it. I have been traveling quite a bit this year. Almost all of it has been industry related, so to attempt a trip not focused on anything dealing with beef, cattle or ranch work sounded like a decent idea.
