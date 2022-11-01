ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28

By Sammi Burke
 5 days ago
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died earlier this morning, Nov. 1, a representative for the artist has confirmed to AP News. He was 28.

Takeoff, who made up one-third of the group Migos, was reportedly playing dice at a Houston bowling alley with Quavo, 31, another member of the hip-hop group—and his uncle—in the early morning hours when an altercation broke out in the room.

Three people were injured when someone opened fire. Two of them, who have not been identified, were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, but Takeoff died at the scene.

The shooter has also not been identified at this time, and no arrests have been announced.

The trio has been Grammy-nominated twice, with four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. More recently, Takeoff and Quavo released an album together. Their newest music video had just been released yesterday.

Fans of the group—which also includes Quavo's cousin and Cardi B's husband, Offset, 30—have taken to Twitter to express their condolences and once again call for gun control.

Twitter users have also condemned those who have continued sharing the graphic video clips and photos taken during the incident.

