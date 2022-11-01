Read full article on original website
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Sale: Towels for 83 Cents, Save 69% On a 53-Piece Flatware Set, and More Deals
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $300 Packable Tote Bag for Just $69
Get $143 Worth of Tan-Luxe Products for Just $30
I've worn this $47 velvet dress from Amazon to multiple weddings and no one would have guessed how affordable it was
This comfy velvet dress from Amazon worked perfectly for an outdoor fall wedding and an indoor formal wedding.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Walmart has a secret sales room where you can get up to 65% off – but the deals end in only three days’ time
WALMART has offered discounts of nearly 65 percent off selected items, but the sale ends in less than three days. The retail giant's Flash Picks offer weekly discounts on different products in electronics, beauty, kitchen, and more. But the sales will be gone in a flash, so it's worth looking...
Exclusive: See the first look at Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 gift guide
The media mogul's annual Oprah's Favorite Things list returns to signal the start of the holiday season, with more than 100 gifts. See the essentials.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
TechRadar
A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday
Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
One of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tried is 32% off at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale
Don't sleep on the Dyson V8. The stick vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we've tried, and right now it's $160 off at Wayfair's Way Day sale ahead of Black Friday.
WRAL
Target: T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick 17pc Set only $59.99, Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum only $99.99 (50% off), Military discount starting Oct. 30
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new sale including the T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick 17pc Set for only $59.99, Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for only $99.99 (reg. $199.99), Oster Easy-to-Clean Blender with additional smoothie cup is only $25 (reg. $39.99), Halloween costumes & accessories on sale 30% off and more! Read on for the list of deals.
Walmart’s secret sales section offers mean you can score up to 65% off TVs, smart watches & tablets but you must act now
WALMART is known for its sweet deals, but the store has a secret sales section that offers even better prices, it has been revealed. The "secret" Flash Picks mean shoppers can score as much as 65 percent off TVs, smart watches and tablets - but you have to act fast, as the deals end on Sunday or while supplies last.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things
The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
Best early Black Friday 2022 holiday deals from Target, Walmart, Amazon and more
As November picks up, Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner. If you can’t wait until after Thanksgiving to take advantage of major discounts and start your holiday shopping, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday 2022 sales from retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Kohl’s, and Macy’s happening now.
TODAY.com
Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20
Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
intheknow.com
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
Walmart Furniture Sale: Shop Hundreds of Dollars Off a $1300 Sofa & More Incredible Deals Starting at $29
