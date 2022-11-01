ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $300 Packable Tote Bag for Just $69

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get $143 Worth of Tan-Luxe Products for Just $30

Thrillist

Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
TechRadar

A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday

Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
AOL Corp

'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
WRAL

Target: T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick 17pc Set only $59.99, Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum only $99.99 (50% off), Military discount starting Oct. 30

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new sale including the T-fal Simply Cook Nonstick 17pc Set for only $59.99, Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for only $99.99 (reg. $199.99), Oster Easy-to-Clean Blender with additional smoothie cup is only $25 (reg. $39.99), Halloween costumes & accessories on sale 30% off and more! Read on for the list of deals.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things

The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Don't miss Day 2 of Oprah's Favorite Things -- click here for more deals!. This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list. Tory Johnson has secured...
TODAY.com

Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20

Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
