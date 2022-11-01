Read full article on original website
Rangers shake up lines to manage mounting injuries
Per Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers have shaken up their lines to manage their numerous injuries. Ryan Lindgren appears unlikely to play, same with Vitali Kravtsov. Ryan Reaves is also looking to be a scratch as Filip Chytil returns to the lineup, some welcomed news for the Rangers. Vitali Kravtsov rotated...
Ryan Lindgren will not return following late hit by David Pastrnak
Ryan Lindgren will not return for the Rangers, following a late hit by David Pastrnak. The Rangers can’t seem to stay healthy this year, so hopefully Lindgren’s upper body injury isn’t too serious. If not, it becomes Libor Hajek season.
