Pittsburgh, PA

Najee says he can't make holes and can't do everything

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

Winning hides a lot of warts on a team and with the Steelers 2-6, the organization’s many issues are under a microscope, especially going into the bye week.

“We lack a lot,” said running back Najee Harris.

Obviously, there is frustration with the offensive play-calling and Matt Canada. Players have come out and in so many words have said they can only execute the plays that are called.

But there seems to also be frustration among players and how their teammates are performing on the field.

Harris seemingly called out his offensive line, after the loss on Sunday to the Eagles.

“I can’t make the hole, I can’t do everything,” said Harris. “I try to control what I can control . . . I don’t know what more I can do other than just vocalize it, but at the end of the day everybody got to do a job.”

We’re not saying the offensive line has been good, in fact, they’ve been pretty bad, but Harris saying he doesn’t know what else he can do?!

Take a look at this play where Harris catches a pass behind the line of scrimmage and tries to juke out a ghost, or something?

The play ended in with no gain and brought up 4 th down.

Harris can’t control the play calling and constant passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, but he can try to take on a defender.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett also called how his teammates after the game.

“Guys need to know what they’re doing. We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group,” said Pickett.

Pickett isn’t wrong, but as a rookie, should he be calling out his teammates, especially since his play has been bad as well.

He has only two touchdowns and has thrown eight interceptions.

Pickett has potential of course, but he is playing like a rookie right now. Holding on to the ball too long and making poor choices, just to name a few.

Comments / 2

 

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
