Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Twitter reacts to top-ranked Tennessee's loss at No. 3 Georgia
One of Tennessee's most anticipated regular-season games in program history didn't go according to plan for the Vols. In a showdown between unbeaten SEC East rivals, Tennessee fell behind early Saturday and failed to get its top-ranked offense off the ground in a 27-13 loss to defending national champion Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Five takeaways on Miami's offense against Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes lost 45- 3 to Florida State on Saturday. The offense got off to another poor start as Josh Gattis was unable to put together a productive plan to gain any kind of momentum early in the game. First downs were hard to come by along with any sort of explosive plays. The shuffling of quarterbacks made it hard to get into a rhythm although Jacurri Brown did provide some positive plays when he was in there with an 18-yard run and 15-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo. Still, the positive plays were hard to come by early as the Hurricanes fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime with Miami going 2 for 8 on third downs in the first half.
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
LSU wins instant classic over Alabama 32-31 by tip of its fingers in overtime thriller
For two weeks LSU prepared and worked to be at its best when the team that’s given it the most, well documented trouble over the last decade came to town. It had been 12 years since the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide on their home turf and on Saturday night, the Tigers and Crimson Tide put on an instant classic, with the purple and gold winning in overtime 32-31, marking a turning point in the Brian Kelly era.
Beamer updates Lloyd, Spaulding and the other injured Gamecocks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two key players for the South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt. After the 38-27 win over the Commodores, Shane Beamer said he was optimistic that running back MarShawn Lloyd would be back with the team in seven days for the Florida game. The outlook for defensive back David Spaulding isn’t so rosy.
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?
South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of the defense and he's ready to make his debut against the New Orleans Saints.
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's loss to Georgia
ATHENS — No. 1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost to No. 3 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) 27-13 on Saturday night. In the Vols' first loss of the season, UT's offense struggled mightily while the defense struggled to get off the field on third down at times. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown reacted live from Athens following the game to how Georgia's crowd impacted the game and much more.
247Sports
Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
Malik Cunningham ties Lamar Jackson record for career TDs
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham wasn't perfect on Saturday night. But in the end, Cunningham threw for three touchdowns and led the Cardinals to a fourth straight victory with a 34-10 win over James Madison. And he tied a school record that Lamar Jackson set when he was at Louisville. The...
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State got down early again and was unable to mount a comeback as it fell on the road for the second consecutive week, this time to Kansas, 37-16, inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It is the Cowboys’ first loss in Lawrence since 1994.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks defensive issues, turnovers in loss to South Carolina
Vanderbilt's SEC losing streak extended to 26 games Saturday, as the Commodores fell 38-27 to South Carolina in a game where the margin stayed in double figures for the entire second half. Mike Wright took over for AJ Swann when the latter suffered an injury, and Vanderbilt moved the ball with regularity. But a combination of turnovers and poor defense helped the Gamecocks separate in the second quarter.
Photos: Elite prospects at Miami vs. Florida State
Miami had an opportunity to show one of the most impressive contingents of recruits an impressive showing in a rivalry game on Saturday night as the Hurricanes hosted Florida State. That didn't happen. There were double-digit five-star prospects in the stands, though, and InsideTheU was able to get photos prior...
247Sports
