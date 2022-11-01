ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Early voting in Florida ends Saturday, except where it doesn't. Check your county here

By C. A. Bridges, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSOgn_0iuU3mIt00

Election Day is fast approaching and early voting will be ending soon in Florida.

When, exactly? That depends on where you live.

According to Florida statutes, early voting begins on the 10th day before an election that contains state or federal races and it ends on the 3rd day before the election, which is Saturday, Nov. 5. But each county's Supervisor of Elections may choose to offer early voting for an extra day, which would be Sunday, and some are doing that.

And for three counties affected by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended early voting days through Monday, although according to its elections website Sarasota still is ending its early voting on Sunday.

Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota:DeSantis issues order making voting easier in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian

'Desperately needed across the state':Voter rights advocates press DeSantis to expand voting access in all hurricane-affected counties

Election 2022:How to vote in Florida under DeSantis' new law. What's changed?

Early voting ends Saturday in these Florida counties

In these counties, early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5: Baker, Bay, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Some locations close at different times. Click each county to see more details and locations.

Was your vote counted? Check your ballot here

Early voting ends Sunday in these Florida counties

Gadsden County has early voting through 5 p.m. Sunday.

In Alachua, Bradford, Leon, Levy, and Manatee, early voting runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota's locations are open till 6:30 p.m.

Early voting locations in Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Seminole, and Taylor will be open till 7 p.m. Sunday.

Orange County's early voting will continue until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Voter rights in Florida:What to know before you cast a ballot

Early voting ends Monday in these Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian

Early voting for Charlotte and Lee has been extended through Monday, Nov. 7. Click each county for specific times. Sarasota also was permitted to extend early voting through Monday but will end on Sunday.

Hurricane Ian:Ian is disrupting voting in a GOP region critical for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio

What do I need to know about early voting in Florida?

You can vote at any early voting location in your county, as opposed to Election Day when you must cast your vote at your assigned precinct.

Voters need to bring one or two forms of valid identification that has their signature and photo.

Acceptable forms of ID include, but aren’t limited to: Florida driver license, Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, public assistance ID or a concealed weapons license.

You also may drop off mail-in ballots at early voting sites during early voting hours, or at secure ballot intake stations (dropboxes), or at your county's Supervisor of Elections office. You may not drop off mail-in ballots on Election Day, although if you have not filled it out you can turn it in there before you go to vote.

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization.

and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds

Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 pandemic — 193,300 Republicans and 96,900 Democrats have moved to Florida, according to L2 data. The data reveals 393,800 Florida voters who chose the pandemic-era Sunshine State as their new home state and registered to vote here. As percentages, 46% are Republicans, 23% are Democrats and 29% are independents.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist

Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy