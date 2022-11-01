Early voting in Florida ends Saturday, except where it doesn't. Check your county here

Election Day is fast approaching and early voting will be ending soon in Florida.

When, exactly? That depends on where you live.

According to Florida statutes, early voting begins on the 10th day before an election that contains state or federal races and it ends on the 3rd day before the election, which is Saturday, Nov. 5. But each county's Supervisor of Elections may choose to offer early voting for an extra day, which would be Sunday, and some are doing that.

And for three counties affected by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended early voting days through Monday, although according to its elections website Sarasota still is ending its early voting on Sunday.

Early voting ends Saturday in these Florida counties

In these counties, early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5: Baker, Bay, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Some locations close at different times. Click each county to see more details and locations.

Early voting ends Sunday in these Florida counties

Gadsden County has early voting through 5 p.m. Sunday.

In Alachua, Bradford, Leon, Levy, and Manatee, early voting runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota's locations are open till 6:30 p.m.

Early voting locations in Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Seminole, and Taylor will be open till 7 p.m. Sunday.

Orange County's early voting will continue until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Early voting ends Monday in these Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian

Early voting for Charlotte and Lee has been extended through Monday, Nov. 7. Click each county for specific times. Sarasota also was permitted to extend early voting through Monday but will end on Sunday.

What do I need to know about early voting in Florida?

You can vote at any early voting location in your county, as opposed to Election Day when you must cast your vote at your assigned precinct.

Voters need to bring one or two forms of valid identification that has their signature and photo.

Acceptable forms of ID include, but aren’t limited to: Florida driver license, Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, public assistance ID or a concealed weapons license.

You also may drop off mail-in ballots at early voting sites during early voting hours, or at secure ballot intake stations (dropboxes), or at your county's Supervisor of Elections office. You may not drop off mail-in ballots on Election Day, although if you have not filled it out you can turn it in there before you go to vote.

