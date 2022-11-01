All The Ways We Have Pranked Skeery

Today on our 15 Minute Morning Show we start by breaking down how our Halloween night went! Then we go through all of our favorite pranks we've ever pulled on Skeery.

People on our morning show used to go to Skeery's apartment building and tell the front desk that kids can go trick-or-treat at his apartment, even though he didn't want kids to come. Then one time they put an ad in a newspaper that Skeery was selling monkeys and another time they brought a homeless man into his apartment and he wore his clothes and took a bath!

Watch us reminisce on all these pranks above!