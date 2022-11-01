Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
Dogecoin Sprints Higher, Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag — But Metric Signals Party Could Be Over Soon For Meme Coin
Bitcoin was largely flat, while Dogecoin and Ethereum registered gains on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained mostly unchanged at $1 trillion at 9:01 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.06% 1.8% $20,493.44. Ethereum ETH/USD 1.15% 7.8% $1,588.40. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin Price are Rallying, How Long Will This last? Here’s 3 Safer Alternatives
In October 2022, Ethereum and Bitcoin bounced by 20% and 7%, respectively. However, the bearish momentum and uncertainty in the global economic markets has led some investors to look for safer investments. This guide will review 3 new crypto presales – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT and Calvaria. These three...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum
2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
bitcoinist.com
Tech Stocks Tumble Following Growth Slowdown – Are Stock Investors Moving to Crypto?
Apple (-3.05%), Microsoft (-1.98%), and Google (-2.34%) all fell as the tech-focussed Nasdaq as a whole fell 1.6%. The news came amid the crypto market returning above $1 trillion for the first time in six weeks, as the asset class continues to slowly decouple from traditional market forces. With many...
bitcoinist.com
Andreesen Horowitz Flagship Crypto Fund Down 40% – What Will They Add to the Portfolio to Recover?
The flagship crypto fund of venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz lost 40% of its value in the first half of 2022 amid terrible macroeconomic conditions and the crypto bear market. The fund is reported to have been the largest of its kind ever and worth $4.5 billion when established. Despite...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Nosediving Wednesday Afternoon
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading lower by 1.88% to the $20,100-level and 5.00% to the $1,510-level Wednesday afternoon. The broader crypto market is falling amid overall U.S. market weakness as stocks see volatility following the Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 basis points. What Happened?. The...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
