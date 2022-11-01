ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show

Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active

Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum

2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
bitcoinist.com

Tech Stocks Tumble Following Growth Slowdown – Are Stock Investors Moving to Crypto?

Apple (-3.05%), Microsoft (-1.98%), and Google (-2.34%) all fell as the tech-focussed Nasdaq as a whole fell 1.6%. The news came amid the crypto market returning above $1 trillion for the first time in six weeks, as the asset class continues to slowly decouple from traditional market forces. With many...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Nosediving Wednesday Afternoon

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are trading lower by 1.88% to the $20,100-level and 5.00% to the $1,510-level Wednesday afternoon. The broader crypto market is falling amid overall U.S. market weakness as stocks see volatility following the Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 basis points. What Happened?. The...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge

Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.

