Current vs Thorns: NWSL Championship brings in record viewership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NWSL Championship match between the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns broke the record for the most-watched NWSL match in league history.

Broadcast live on CBS during primetime, the match had 915,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Thorns defeat the Current 2-0.

The viewership number is a 71% jump from last season’s final that was not on primetime.

Kansas City was also involved in two other record crowds during their playoff run.

The quarterfinal matchup against the Houston Dash was the fourth largest crowd (21,284) in NWSL playoff history. The semifinal match against the OL Reign was the third largest (21,491).

